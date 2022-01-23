-$0.67 EPS Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

NRIX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

NRIX stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $852.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $101,996 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 158.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,344,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

