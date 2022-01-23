$0.86 EPS Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.93. DexCom reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $422.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $539.94 and its 200 day moving average is $534.71.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.32, for a total transaction of $313,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock worth $18,330,934. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in DexCom by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

