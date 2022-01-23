-$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,781,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

