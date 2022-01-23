$1.37 EPS Expected for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) will announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ earnings. Koninklijke Philips reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Koninklijke Philips.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 30,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 131,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. 3,008,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

