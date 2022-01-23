$1.84 EPS Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.10. The stock had a trading volume of 342,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,960. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $160.91 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

