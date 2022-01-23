$101.17 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will post sales of $101.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.60 million. iStar posted sales of $146.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $515.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.06 million to $517.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $367.74 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $391.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iStar by 1,710.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 334,560 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 266.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,708,000 after buying an additional 104,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iStar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth about $1,671,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAR opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.74. iStar has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

