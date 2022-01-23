$132.45 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to announce $132.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.40 million and the highest is $133.50 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $131.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $508.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $509.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $534.60 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $536.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MSTR. raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.00.

MicroStrategy stock traded down $81.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $375.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,392. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.54. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $365.98 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in MicroStrategy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MicroStrategy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

