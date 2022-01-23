$138.04 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post sales of $138.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.84 million to $138.98 million. CRA International reported sales of $137.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $569.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $568.00 million to $570.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $588.20 million, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $596.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CRA International by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in CRA International by 39,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRAI stock remained flat at $$86.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,394. CRA International has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

