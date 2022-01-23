$146.03 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to report sales of $146.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $149.50 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $88.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $517.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.20 million to $527.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $699.77 million, with estimates ranging from $674.30 million to $749.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.43. 1,489,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,384. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after acquiring an additional 431,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

