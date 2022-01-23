149,075 Shares in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.81% of IBEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in IBEX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

IBEX stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

