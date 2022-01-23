$15.07 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report $15.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.02 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $56.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.21 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.31 billion to $60.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.98. 7,583,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.29%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

