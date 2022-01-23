$154.66 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post sales of $154.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $160.99 million. Marcus posted sales of $36.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $443.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $450.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $724.22 million, with estimates ranging from $704.08 million to $752.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Marcus by 64.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marcus by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the second quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,571. Marcus has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $522.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

