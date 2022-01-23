$16.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report $16.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 billion. Tesla reported sales of $10.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $52.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.10 billion to $55.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $76.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.79 billion to $89.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $52.37 on Thursday, reaching $943.90. 34,225,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,252,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,051.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $883.50. The stock has a market cap of $947.93 billion, a PE ratio of 305.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.