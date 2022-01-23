1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $197,643.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $98,898.31 and approximately $197,643.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.97 or 0.06963783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,794.63 or 1.00027893 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003441 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

