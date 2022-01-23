$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.17. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $96.65 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

