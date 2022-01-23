$2.43 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report sales of $2.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,889. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 575,809 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

