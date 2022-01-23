20,000 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.