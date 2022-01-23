2,714 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth $223,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $188.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.38 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average of $239.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.96.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

