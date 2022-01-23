27,769 Shares in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2,641.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 121,876 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,826,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

SAVA opened at $36.33 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

