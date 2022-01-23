$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $13.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,856,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.