$3.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the lowest is $3.24. Adobe reported earnings of $3.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $13.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $13.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $16.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $10.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $499.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,271,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,346. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $594.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $238.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

