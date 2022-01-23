$3.39 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report sales of $3.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABUS opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $362.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.50.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

