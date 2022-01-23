$30.27 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report sales of $30.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the lowest is $30.03 million. American Software posted sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $122.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after acquiring an additional 352,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in American Software by 8.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,485,000 after acquiring an additional 234,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Software by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after buying an additional 478,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $754.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. American Software has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.