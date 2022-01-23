300,000 Shares in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Citigroup upped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $10.86 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

