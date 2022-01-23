$34.31 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce sales of $34.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.25 million and the highest is $62.30 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $74.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $112.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $579.05 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 41.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,642 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,774,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

