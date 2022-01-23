$464.55 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $464.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $466.94 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $246.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.45. 217,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,534. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.07 and a 200-day moving average of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

