4,725 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of MAN opened at $102.02 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average is $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

