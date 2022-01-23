48,130 Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $5,755,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 0.93 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of 0.93 and a fifty-two week high of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.34.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.