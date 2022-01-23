$5.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.69 and the highest is $6.00. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $4.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $18.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.09 to $21.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

Shares of AMG traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.60. 229,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,935. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $110.02 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

