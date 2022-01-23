$53.70 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce sales of $53.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.40 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $56.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $219.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $223.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $247.17 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $252.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.69. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth $659,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 96.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.