55,135 Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.68 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $827.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

