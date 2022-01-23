$606.35 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report sales of $606.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $608.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $604.00 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,516 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 109,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYRG traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 163,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $121.22.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

