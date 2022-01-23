$68.89 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce $68.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.65 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $15.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $119.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.65 million to $124.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $332.24 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $350.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 828,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.47. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.