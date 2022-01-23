$68.89 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce $68.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.65 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $15.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $119.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.65 million to $124.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $332.24 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $350.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 828,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.47. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.09%.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
