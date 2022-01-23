$7.62 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post sales of $7.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $13.40 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $9.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $42.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $57.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.01 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $185.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.34. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

