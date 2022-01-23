$74.88 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce $74.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.10 million and the lowest is $74.66 million. Culp posted sales of $79.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $315.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.33 million to $315.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $333.20 million, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $334.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 35.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CULP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,773. Culp has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

