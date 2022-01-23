$795.85 Million in Sales Expected for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will report sales of $795.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $808.70 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $600.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after buying an additional 1,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after buying an additional 258,557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,823,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 659.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 126,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 96,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 455,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,018. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

