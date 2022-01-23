$82.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to announce $82.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the highest is $107.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $247.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $272.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $292.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $358.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

