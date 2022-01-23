$89.97 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce $89.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $101.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $369.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.30 million to $375.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $404.70 million, with estimates ranging from $388.40 million to $428.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

BHLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 549,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 34.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

