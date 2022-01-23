$995.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report sales of $995.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $985.60 million to $1.00 billion. Sally Beauty reported sales of $936.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The company had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of SBH stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,749. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 107,854 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

