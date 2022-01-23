AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

