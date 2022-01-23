Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 18,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $240,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,535. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.