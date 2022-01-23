Achain (ACT) Price Down 67.6% Over Last 7 Days

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Achain has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $948,072.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Achain has traded 67.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

