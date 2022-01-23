Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.