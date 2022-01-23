Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

