Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,073 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

