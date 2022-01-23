Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,677 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

