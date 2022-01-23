Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 1,453 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,793 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,927,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,142,000 after buying an additional 98,327 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after buying an additional 31,725 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

