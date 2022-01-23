Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 268 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 25.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,949 shares of company stock worth $3,690,537 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN opened at $365.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.