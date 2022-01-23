Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.22.

ATVI stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

