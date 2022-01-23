Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Head to Head Contrast

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acutus Medical and Westaim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $8.46 million 7.67 -$101.98 million ($4.05) -0.57 Westaim $24.85 million 11.06 -$34.40 million $0.05 38.53

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Acutus Medical has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acutus Medical and Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 1 5 0 0 1.83 Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acutus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 408.62%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Westaim.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -748.44% -107.24% -67.58% Westaim 296.80% 8.15% 6.97%

Summary

Westaim beats Acutus Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

